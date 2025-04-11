From Victims to Victors: Kenosha biker group creates a safe space for kids facing abusers in court

KENOSHA, Wis. — April is Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month, and for many children, testifying in court can be a scary process. However, a dedicated group of bikers is on a mission to help young victims find their strength and courage, transforming them from victims into victors.

In a touching display of support, members of the Guardians of the Children’s Belle City Biker Group planted blue pinwheels in Kenosha to raise awareness about the staggering statistics surrounding child abuse. Last year, 254 children in the county were reported as victims.

“The biggest thought is that one child suffering is one too many,” said chapter president Neptune.

The Guardians of the Children organization is dedicated to preventing child abuse and offering support to children who testify against their abusers.

"We want them to know that there are people supporting them, and that they’re never alone," Neptune emphasized.

When it’s time for the children to go to court, bikers from the group accompany them, providing a reassuring presence.

“We often have 30 to 40 members in the court’s viewing area to show the kids that we are there for them,” Neptune said.

Their presence serves as a source of comfort and courage for the children in the courtroom.

“The amount of courage it takes for them to sit on the witness stand and be questioned is immense. They need our support,” Neptune explained.

The children are also adopted into the group and given a biker name and a leather cut vest—an emotional gesture meant to instill a sense of belonging and security.

“Any time a child is abused, a piece of their childhood is taken away, and we aim to help give it back,” said Badger.

Many bikers in the group have their own stories of how child abuse has affected their lives, driving them to join this mission.

“Child abuse is everywhere, and many of us have a backstory that influences our desire to help,” said Badger.

The group says protecting children should be a top priority for everyone, and there are things you can do to help.

“Child abuse can happen anywhere, anytime, and one of the things that we advocate is if you see something, say something. Report it to the appropriate authorities,” said Neptune.

What You Can Do

If you suspect child abuse is taking place, the Guardians of the Children recommend taking the following steps:

Call 911 if you witness suspicious behavior or immediate danger. Speak Up: Reporting your concerns is crucial. Intervene: If safe, intervene to stop the abuse. Document Evidence: Take photos, videos, and notes to support your case. Report Details: Provide thorough information to authorities.

Belle City Guardians of the Children is hosting a fundraiser car show on May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about Guardians of the Children Belle City, click here.

