KENOSHA, Wis. — When Francesca Kolens learned her son, Gavin, had autism at just 17 months old, doctors warned her he might never talk or be fully included in school life.

But Gavin proved those predictions wrong, thanks to the support of one very special friend.

"As a parent having a child with autism, you always wonder, would he be included, will he be able to go to places? I never really had a chance to worry about it because Dawson’s always been in his life," Kolens said. "With Gavin‘s autism, I love him so much."

Gavin and Dawson met in kindergarten and have been best friends ever since. Now students at Tremper High School, the two are still side by side — this time on the sidelines. Dawson got Gavin involved as the head coach of the school’s girls’ Powderpuff football team.

Watch: From kindergarten to high school — one friendship that changed Gavin’s life

“It’s been good. We’ve been talking over the plays,” Dawson said. “He’s our head coach, so he’s just like getting the girls in the action. Everyone’s listening, everyone’s following orders, and it’s going well.”

For Gavin, it’s more than just coaching. It’s being included in school life in a way his family once thought might never be possible.

“Our friendship is natural,” Gavin said. “We have been friends since kindergarten.”

Dawson’s mom, Courtney Breit, who also works at Tremper, says this kind of friendship shows how powerful inclusion can be.

“Doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. We just try to make sure that everybody’s included,” Breit said. “Don’t judge people by the way they act or the way they look, because kids are amazing, and sometimes they just need that extra push to show how amazing they are.”

Francesca hopes their story reaches other families navigating an autism diagnosis.

“I want them to know it’s okay. You’ll get through it,” Kolens said. “Sometimes it only takes one special friend who truly sees and accepts them. That kind of friendship can make all the difference.”

