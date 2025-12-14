'Free, heated and safe': Kenosha families find relief at warming centers during extreme cold

KENOSHA — As temperatures plunged into the single digits this weekend, Kenosha’s designated warming centers opened their doors to anyone needing a warm place to go.

One of those locations is the Northside Neighborhood Library, where families, seniors, and community members are finding more than just heat, they’re finding a safe, welcoming place to spend time indoors.

“Public libraries are a pillar of their communities,” Tessa Fox-Pawlaczyk, youth and family services supervising librarian, said. “We serve the public in a variety of ways, whether that’s information, resources, or a place to come and warm up. We’re really happy to be able to provide that sort of respite that some people might need.”

Tessa Fox-Pawlaczyk

Inside the library, families read, play, and relax together — a welcome break from the dangerously cold weather outside.

Halle Sebena, who brought her children to the library, says the space offers something for everyone.

“The library has so much to offer, whether it’s books or other types of media,” Sebena said. “There’s great craft centers too and areas for makers. It’s free, heated, and it’s great for a day like today where we can get our wiggles out without being in the cold.”

Halle Sebena

City officials say warming centers play a critical role during extreme cold, especially for families, seniors and people without reliable heat.

The library also offers additional support beyond its doors.

“Not only can we offer a place for someone to warm up inside, we also have a collection of donations available outside, even when the library is closed,” Fox-Pawlaczyk said.

Because of the extreme temperatures, the Hope Hub warming center at the Shalom Center has extended its overnight hours, remaining open from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. through the weekend.

Officials urge anyone who needs a warm place, even temporarily, to take advantage of these resources.

Libraries

• Northside Neighborhood Library – 1500 27th Ave.

• Southwest Neighborhood Library – 7939 38th Ave.

• Simmons Neighborhood Library – 711 59th Place

• Uptown Neighborhood Library – 2419 63rd St.

Museums

• Kenosha Public Museum – 5500 First Ave.

• Civil War Museum – 5400 First Ave.

• Dinosaur Discovery Museum – 5608 10th Ave.

Overnight Warming Center

• Hope Hub (Shalom Center) – 4314 39th Ave.

(Extended overnight hours in effect due to extreme cold)

For the most up-to-date hours and availability, city officials recommend checking directly with each location.

