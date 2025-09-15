Franks Diner turns 100: The Kenosha spot that’s been serving coffee, skillets and community for a century

KENOSHA — For a century, Frank’s Diner has been more than a place to grab breakfast; it’s been where Kenosha gathers.

The railcar-style diner on 58th Street, famous for its massive skillets, sassy servers and line out the door on weekends, is celebrating a milestone this week: 100 years in business.

Owners Julie Rittmiller and Kevin Ervin marked the anniversary with specials and a block party, though, in true Frank’s fashion, the celebration is officially being billed as the “99th.”

When founder Anthony Franks brought the diner to Kenosha in 1925, city officials made him wait a year to open because they said there were already too many Greek-owned restaurants. That means Frank’s technically hit the 100-year mark this year.

“It’s more like coming home,” Rittmiller said. “I think a lot of our regulars, to a lot of our employees, were more like a family. We’re professional, but it’s still a family, and I think customers feel that same way.”

Since then, the diner has passed through generations of family ownership before eventually landing with Rittmiller and Ervin in 2010. The couple started out as regulars, became friends with the former owners and eventually were asked if they wanted to buy the diner.

They’ve been running it ever since, keeping traditions alive while making sure regulars still feel at home.

“We couldn’t be here without the community. You know it’s a different kind of place,” Rittmiller said. “We own it, but our staff, our customers, that’s Frank’s Diner, and that’s what we’re so thankful for.”

For many, Frank’s isn’t just a diner; it’s a piece of Kenosha history.

