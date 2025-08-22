Fox River over flood stage: Salem Lakes residents watched waters rise

SALEM LAKES — The Fox River is above flood stage, prompting a National Weather Service flood warning for parts of Kenosha County.

Low-lying areas in Salem Lakes and Wheatland are taking on water, with stretches of 77th Street reported covered. Crews are monitoring levels and urging drivers to avoid flooded roads, especially after dark.

Bruce, who lives a few feet from the river, says this is the third flood warning this year for his neighborhood, but the first time water has pushed this far in recent months.

“This is like the third one this year, but the rest never even broke the shore," said Bruce.

Bruce

Water now surrounds his home and backyard, but utilities are still functioning and he’s adapted his routine to get through the high water.

“Everything still works inside of the house, electric, plumbing — I have to park my car down the road, and I just take a boat in and then I take a boat back out," said Bruce. “I’ve had to help a lot of neighbors from floods and when it gets in the house, that’s a completely different animal.”

Bruce says the biggest danger isn’t just water in yards, it’s drivers rolling into flooded lanes.

“I’ve watched people drive down because they wanted to see it, and I’ve seen them go off the road, then the tow trucks gotta come — I’m just shaking my head like stop, stop, stop.”

The National Weather Service has a flood warning in effect along the Fox River, with alerts being pushed as levels change. Bruce says the clearer warnings are helping families plan as water is expected to slowly recede next week.

“I saw it coming, I prepared for it as much as I could — they’re pretty good at letting us know where it’s at, a lot better than they used to be," said Bruce.

