Four Southeast Wisconsin teens win scholarships at Diva Quest 2026

KENOSHA — Four teens from Southeast Wisconsin were awarded music scholarships as top finalists in Saturday's Diva Quest 2026 competition at Journey Church in Kenosha.

The winners included:



First place ($1,750 scholarship) – Elle Kinney from Wilmot Union High School in Wilmot.

Second place ($1,000 scholarship) – Avery Meachum from Tremper High School in Tremper.

Third place ($750 scholarship) – Amareli Arias from Westosha Central High School in Salem Lakes.

Fourth place ($500 scholarship) – Scarlett Towry from Wilmot Union High School in Wilmot.

Six other students, three from Wilmot Union High School, one from Waukesha South High School, one from Elkhorn Area High School and another from Antioch Community High School in Illinois earned finalist honors in this year's competition.

“The Diva Quest team is proud of all of our 2026 finalists,” Lisa Mushel, Diva Quest co-founder, said.

“It was a wonderful show with a super turnout. And the contestants performed very well.”

In addition, Kendra Meyer and Emma Robers won the Longevity Award for their three years as Diva Quest top ten finalists, while Avery Meachum was voted by her fellow finalists to win the Spirit Award.

During Saturday's event, all ten Diva Quest finalists performed live as a group and as soloists where they were evaluated by a panel of judges in front of a live voting audience.

Riverport Chorus Diva Quest 2025 champion Yocelin Valdez (Waukesha South High School 2025 graduate) passed the title to Diva Quest 2026 winner Elle Kinney (of Wilmot Union High School).

The program also featured The Naturals of Marquette University, the Riverport Chorus and 2025 Diva Quest Winner Yocelin Valdez.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip