Former Kenosha County supervisor appears in court, held on $75,000 bond in drug and gun case

KENOSHA, Wis. — A former Kenosha County Board supervisor is facing a long list of felony charges after investigators say he was at the center of a drug and illegal firearms operation in the City of Kenosha.

Andrew Berg, 47, appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest last Friday, following what law enforcement describes as a lengthy and intensive narcotics and firearms investigation led by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group.

According to authorities, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on 31st Avenue, after conducting multiple controlled purchases in which Berg allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant.

Court records also show Berg, who was once employed as a corrections sergeant, is accused of knowingly transferring multiple firearms to a person prohibited from possessing guns.

During the search, detectives say they recovered evidence consistent with narcotics trafficking, including drug packaging materials and ledgers.

In court, the commissioner set Berg’s bond at $75,000 cash, saying the decision was made to protect public safety.

“The key is to keep this community safe,”said Commissioner Michel.

Berg did not post bond and remains in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.

Court records show Berg’s girlfriend, was also taken into custody during the investigation. Authorities say a child was present at the home, prompting a separate investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Sensitive Crimes Unit.

The case remains under investigation as it moves through the court system.

