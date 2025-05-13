PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — The month of May is Nurses Month — a time to honor all of those incredible men and women caregivers.

According to the Department of Workforce Development, there is currently a shortage of nurses not only here in Wisconsin but also across the country. However, one program at Marquette University is working to train the next generation of future caregivers.

For Zach Martin, nursing is a calling and a passion. As a direct-entry Master of Science in Nursing student, Zach is in the process of completing his first semester with Marquette University at the Pleasant Prairie location.

Originally, Zach's background is in communication, but his journey to the nursing field started after a close friend was involved in a serious crash.

"He was struck by a moving vehicle and pinned to a tree, and I had just quit my job at the time, so I spent 60 days in the hospital with him. I became hyperaware and hyper-fixated on the issues in communication and the breakdown in the hospital environment and the clinical setting," said Zach.

That led Zach to become an advocate for his friend, helping him get through a difficult time. It’s also what sparked his passion for nursing. So after being out of school for more than seven years, he decided to head back.

"It's been challenging, and I think that challenging is really powerful to set you up for nursing because nursing is a really challenging field to be in, and I have felt so supported here," said Zach.

Watch: Former communications professional finds new calling in nursing at Marquette University

Former communications professional finds new calling in nursing at Marquette University

Zach said the reason he enjoys his studies at the Pleasant Prairie campus is because of the combination of online classes and a hands-on clinical learning environment.

"You know, it's really cool because we get to be here in this environment that looks like a hospital, but it's still an educational environment, and so we have access to all these resources," said Zach.

These classrooms and real-life simulations allow students to get a practical feel for what it will be like when they transition from the classroom to the hospital.

Dr. Karen Robinson is the assistant dean for graduate programs at Marquette University College of Nursing and said the students who start this five-semester program are adults who have already completed their undergraduate studies and are looking for a new career field.

"Not only are these adult learners who have made a conscious decision to come back to nursing, but they're diverse in so many ways — not just race, ethnicity, gender — but like you said, their backgrounds," said Dr. Robinson.

This program is playing a key role in putting more nurses on the front lines of care in Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for nurses is expected to grow by 6% through 2033 — and more than 275,000 additional nurses are needed.

"Our direct entry, as I said before, is one of our most diverse programs, and so having that accelerated pathway, I think we are positioned very well to develop and educate nurses that will be ready to take the lead and help with that shortage," said Dr. Robinson.

So what does it take to be a good nurse, aside from the practical applications? Dr. Robinson said her students are taught to be leaders in their field.

"Care for the whole person, and in order to do that, our students need to be critical thinkers. They need to be courageous leaders; they need to be advocates for the marginalized or vulnerable populations," said Dr. Robinson.

As Zach continues his studies, he hopes to use his communication background to bridge a gap within the health care field and one day make a difference in his patients' lives.

"I'm not here necessarily to make big waves in nursing — maybe one day — but I’m here to make a difference in that patient’s life. If I can manage their care in a way that gets them healthier, faster, and out of the hospital faster, and feeling independent and heard and well while being taken care of, that's what my goal is," said Zach.

To learn more about Marquette MSN Degree Program, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error