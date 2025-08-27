KENOSHA — Five years after Kenosha was thrust into the national spotlight during the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, residents say the community has worked hard to rebuild and move forward.

Ken Ortiz remembers the helicopters overhead, the smell of smoke in the air and the fear that kept people inside during curfew. But he also recalls neighbors painting hopeful messages on boarded-up windows downtown.

Five years after unrest, Kenosha neighbors reflect on strength and resilience

“You know, we need love, we don’t need hate or violence," Ortiz said. "We need a way to pull together, look out for each other, and it showed that people here are people."

Downtown businesses have since reopened, and residents say the atmosphere is different today.

From reconstruction of damaged property to renewed community gatherings, locals say Kenosha has grown stronger through adversity.

For many, the city’s story is defined by resilience and the way neighbors continue to look out for one another.

