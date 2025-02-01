KENOSHA, Wis. — Widespread confusion and uncertainty over changing immigration policies have driven many individuals to seek answers about their rights, regardless of their immigration status.

This urgency brought dozens to a church in Kenosha Friday night, where they sought to understand their legal protections.

Liliana Retana expressed the pervasive fear that she's seen in her community.

“I see the face of worry — for the family, for the kids, for husband, for wife," she said.

Mike Beiermeister Liliana Retana

She knows the anxieties felt by undocumented individuals. That's why she made the decision to spend her Friday night learning about the rights of both those legally in the U.S. and those living in the shadows.

“I am really nervous… nervous for everything, for the kids, for the community,” she shared.

Retana and many others were eager to listen to guidance from organizations like Voces de la Frontera. Las Mujeres Unidas de Kenosha and Principe de Paz helped host the event. Information was also provided to help DACA recipients in the near future at the event on Friday.

Organizer Angie Arzate had initially worried that turnout would be low because many are afraid to leave their homes due to the risk of arrest or detention.

Mike Beiermeister Angie Arzate

"It's like back to COVID, when people were isolated, and they were not able to go anywhere and not be able to do anything," said Arzate.

To her surprise, over 50 people attended the session at Immanuel United Methodist Church.

Check out: "Fear and worry drive Kenosha residents to learn about immigration rights

Fear and worry drive Kenosha residents to learn about immigration rights

Among those present was Jose Palacios, a former teacher in Kenosha, who has witnessed families being torn apart by immigration enforcement.

“The children suffer and the families because they have to change everything — their sense of security is shattered when a father is taken away,” he noted.

Mike Beiermeister Jose Palacios

Both Palacios and Retana hope that by gathering information and resources they can be a source of support for those living in uncertainty.

“It's a traumatic time. It's really hard to believe that we've come to this point, and it's sad,” Palacios added.

"We are not garbage. We are humans. We are people," said Retana.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip