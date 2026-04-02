Father, daughter killed in house fire early Thursday morning in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Police Department responded to the 2600 block of 116th Street on early Thursday morning at around 2:40 a.m. for a structure fire, they announced.

Firefighters saw active flames at the residence and forced their way in, believing there were still occupants inside.

Monkey Business images / Storyblocks

They found a 34-year-old female and a 73-year-old male, who are believed to be father and daughter, inside the residence who were later pronounced deceased at area hospitals.

The Kenosha County Arson Task Force, Pleasant Prairie Detective Bureau and Evidence Team arrived at the scene after the fire was put out at around 3:43 a.m. to determine the cause of the fire, as per standard practice.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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