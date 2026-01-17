Families heartbroken as Mending Minds closes its doors: 'This place changed our lives’

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — For years, Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services has been a safe space for families across Kenosha County — offering support, structure and care for children and adults with mental health and developmental needs.

On Friday, that chapter comes to an end.

Mending Minds will officially close its doors after more than six years of serving the community. The organization announced the closure, saying it was a “last resort” after weeks of trying to secure the resources needed to stay open.

One Kenosha parent, Brandy Miller, who reached out to TMJ4 after learning about the closure, says Mending Minds has been life-changing for her family.

Brandy Miller with son Alexander Pearson

"They really have changed the trajectory that our family was going down," Miller said. "Without them, we wouldn’t be a family."

The center provides a range of services, including Adult Day Services, Children’s Long-Term Support (CLTS) programming, and Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) — helping families who often struggle to find consistent, specialized care.

The owners of Mending Minds say the decision to close was incredibly difficult and emphasized that the community’s trust and support over the years has meant everything to them.

"Every person that walks through the doors are family to us," co-owner Jason Martinez said. "They’re not clients, they’re not participants. They are family, and that’s how we treated them."

Mending Minds

Families say the closure leaves a major gap in services — especially for children and adults who rely on routine, specialized care, and familiar staff.

"This place has been really awesome, like everything about Mending Minds was so good," said Alexander Pearson, Miller's son. "They usually help me with a lot of my autism, and with some disabilities that people have here."

A GoFundMe has been created by community members to help support families impacted by the closure and assist during this difficult transition.

“You have trusted us with the care of your loved ones, and that is something we will carry with us," said Gretchen Martinez. "I don’t know that we’d ever be able to convey the gratitude for trusting us to provide that care because that is something that, as a parent, you know, trust is really difficult."

If you'd like to donate, you can find the GoFundMe link here.

