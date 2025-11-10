Families enjoy November snow day in Pleasant Prairie, which saw the highest snow totals Monday

Families made the most of the November lake effect snow, which left several inches of snow across Racine and Kenosha counties.
Pleasant Prairie saw the highest snow totals, with some parts measuring 13-14 inches of snow.
Ingram Park was filled with parents and children sledding after the Kenosha Unified School District cancelled classes for the day.
"There was like a foot of snow outside my house, and I was like, yes! I don't have to go to school," 11-year-old Paige Nelson said excitedly.
"It was like frost last night, and now it's like a big millions of pounds of snow," reported 8-year-old Luke Nelson.
Watch: Families enjoy November snow day in Pleasant Prairie:
"I looked outside, and I was very excited," said 10-year-old Sicily Boltenhouse.
"We don't get as much snow as I remember as a kid, so it was exciting for them. They were outside by 8:00 this morning," Samantha Kaiser told TMJ4.
Time after time after time, daring sledders conquered the hill only to climb back up and slide down.
Pooran Baboolal and his family were visiting from Florida when the snow hit.
At 49 years old, Baboolal was thrilled to try sledding for the first time.
"It's amazing. I love it. Cold," Baboolal said.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.