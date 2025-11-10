Families enjoy November snow day in Pleasant Prairie, which saw the highest snow totals Monday

Families made the most of the November lake effect snow, which left several inches of snow across Racine and Kenosha counties.

Pleasant Prairie saw the highest snow totals, with some parts measuring 13-14 inches of snow.

Ingram Park was filled with parents and children sledding after the Kenosha Unified School District cancelled classes for the day.

TMJ4 Ingram Park

"There was like a foot of snow outside my house, and I was like, yes! I don't have to go to school," 11-year-old Paige Nelson said excitedly.

"It was like frost last night, and now it's like a big millions of pounds of snow," reported 8-year-old Luke Nelson.

Watch: Families enjoy November snow day in Pleasant Prairie:

Families enjoy snow day as some get more than a foot of early-November snow

"I looked outside, and I was very excited," said 10-year-old Sicily Boltenhouse.

TMJ4 Luke Nelson, Sicily Boltenhouse and Paige Nelson were thrilled to spend Monday morning sledding in Pleasant Prairie.

"We don't get as much snow as I remember as a kid, so it was exciting for them. They were outside by 8:00 this morning," Samantha Kaiser told TMJ4.

Time after time after time, daring sledders conquered the hill only to climb back up and slide down.

TMJ4 Samantha Kaiser says her two children, Braylen and Zaila, were eager to get outside to play in the snow.

Pooran Baboolal and his family were visiting from Florida when the snow hit.

TMJ4 Pooran Baboolal and his family were visiting from Florida when the lake effect snow hit. Baboolal was thrilled to try sledding for the first time.

At 49 years old, Baboolal was thrilled to try sledding for the first time.

"It's amazing. I love it. Cold," Baboolal said.

