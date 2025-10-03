Emergency crews respond to report of 65-year-old man trapped in grain bin in Town of Paris

TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. — Emergency crews in Kenosha are responding to a report of a 65-year-old man trapped in a grain bin in the Town of Paris, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and the fire department are responding to the report near 169th Avenue and 38th Street, the KCSO said.

No updates on his condition or any other information have been released. The sheriff’s office said it will send out an updated release when more information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

