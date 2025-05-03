Driver charged in deadly Pleasant Prairie hit-and-run crash, $150K bail set

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Pleasant Prairie woman is facing felony charges after police say she hit and killed a pedestrian and then tried to hide the vehicle involved.

According to police, officers responded to the 8900 block of Old Green Bay Road around 10:23 p.m. on Sunday, April 27. They found a pedestrian critically injured in the roadway and was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and then airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where they later died.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the crash scene for several hours.

Authorities say Briona Bishop, 34, was arrested on April 30 for Hit and Run Involving Death. Investigators allege she drove the car involved and later attempted to hide it in Illinois, covering it up to avoid detection.

Alexis Dodson, 26, was arrested for Harboring and Aiding a Felon. Police say she helped conceal Bishop and the vehicle.

Both women appeared in court Friday. Bishop is being held on a $150,000 cash bond, and Dodson on a $20,000 cash bond. Their next court date is May 8 for a preliminary hearing.

A neighbor who lives near the scene told us he, "feels for the person that ended up losing their life—this shouldn't have happened." He also shared video from the night of the crash, showing a car speeding away.

The victim’s family described him as kind, gentle and an artist who will be deeply missed.

