Arrests made in fatal hit-and-run in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two Pleasant Prairie women have been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on Sunday night.
Pleasant Prairie police responded to a report of an injured person in the roadway near the 8900 block of Old Green Bay Road around 10:23 p.m. on Sunday. Despite life-saving efforts, the individual later died from their injuries at a local hospital.
Following an investigation, a 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for hit-and-run causing death. A 26-year-old woman was also taken into custody for harboring/aiding a felon. Both women were transported to the Kenosha County Jail pending court appearances.
The suspected vehicle involved was located and is now being processed by authorities.
Neither the names of the suspects nor the victim have been released at this time.
