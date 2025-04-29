Crews respond to fire at Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Crews responded to a restaurant fire just off Interstate 50 in Kenosha on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived early Tuesday morning at Uncle Mike's Highway Pub, according to our crew on the scene. Police said the restaurant had been closed for renovations, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Watch: Crews respond to fire at Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub

Large fire response in Kenosha near Highway 50

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

