Crash causes full closure on I-41 southbound at WIS 142 in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A crash caused a full closure on I-41 southbound at WIS 142 in Kenosha on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

The closure is expected to last about two hours, according to the alert from WisDOT.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

