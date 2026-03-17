City of Kenosha recognizes youth 'I Voted' sticker contest winners

The City of Kenosha is recognizing the winners of its "I Voted" sticker contest. The stickers will be used in the upcoming Spring election on Tuesday, April 7.

The contest invited Kenosha students in grades 4k through 12 to submit original designs for the stickers.

City of Kenosha

City officials say the winners were chosen from three grade categories: grades 4K-3, grades 4-8, and grades 9-12. Students participating in the contest were required to be Kenosha residents.

The designs created by the contest winners will all be printed and distributed as the city's official "I Voted" stickers for the Spring election.

The City of Kenosha recognized the winners on Monday evening during the Common Council meeting.

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