Chrystul Kizer sentenced to 16 years in second degree reckless homicide case

Chrystul Kizer has been sentenced to 16 years in a second degree reckless homicide case.
The 23-year-old claims she killed Randall Volar III after he sexually assaulted her as a teen. She's accused of shooting him twice in the head, setting his house on fire and fleeing in his car. That was back in 2018.
Kizer was brought back into custody following a warrant for her arrest on separate charges from a Milwaukee domestic incident. U.S. Marshals authorities arrested her after she went on the run in February in Louisiana. A judge denied a request to combine that case with the Volar murder trial.
Kizer will spent 11 years behind bars and the final five years on extended supervision.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.