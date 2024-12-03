Changing lives, one bed at a time: Kenosha group brings comfort to kids in need

KENOSHA — For some children in Kenosha, a bed is something they have never called their own. That's where Sleep in Heavenly Peace comes in, as they build beds for families in need.

Erin Ginn, fundraising manager, spoke with our TMJ4 team at our Let's Talk Kenosha event. There she shared their mission to give kids a better night's sleep.

"Everything that we do actually goes back into our community," Ginn said. "Being able to make a difference and affect change in our community is really important and that's what we do every day."

Just this year, they have delivered over 500 beds and about 383 kids are still on the waitlist.

Brian Nelson, co-president of this chapter, remembered a time when he delivered a bed to a family that had five kids. They were also sleeping on cots.

"One of the girls was the same age as my daughter at the time, and the entire time we were building that bed, she was peeking in the door to see if we were done yet," Nelson said. "The minute we were done, she gave us a hug, [and] jumped on the bed."

As the need continues to grow, this Giving Tuesday they are asking the community to donate new bedding or to volunteer their time.

"We've got hundreds of stories of these families that we've delivered to," Nelson said. "We're there for the kids and the kids know it, the parents know it and that's our goal, is to get those kids a comfortable place to sleep."

As more kids are patiently waiting for beds, donations and volunteer sign-ups can be made directly on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.

Their next bed delivery is on December 14.

