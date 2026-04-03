KENOSHA — A more than 24-hour manhunt for a Kenosha homicide suspect came to a dramatic end late Thursday morning.

Officers took 33-year-old Marckus Plaza into custody after he was found hiding in the basement of a salon near 74th Street and 23rd Avenue. He is charged with the murder of his 28-year-old estranged wife, Makayla.

Kenosha police say Marckus killed Makayla Wednesday morning, leading officers on a manhunt until his arrest.

Korey Williams, Makayla's boyfriend, said he and Makayla had known each other for years and recently started dating. Court records show Makayla had filed for a divorce from Marckus.

Korey Williams

Williams remembers the little moments.

"That was who she was, every day that smile right there," Williams said.

On Wednesday, Williams said he received a phone call from Kenosha police.

"I was told the one thing I didn’t want to hear, that she was no longer with us," Williams said.

Watch: Boyfriend of killed Kenosha woman, Makayla Plaza, speaks out on abuse she faced

Boyfriend of murder victim recalls alleged abuse

After Marckus's arrest, Williams called our newsroom, wanting to tell Makayla's story.

"She did not deserve what she got in the slightest; she was the most gentle soul that she ever met," Williams said.

Williams told me he and Makayla tried to prevent the tragedy after what he said was a history of harassment and abuse.

"He would take her keys from her so she wasn’t able to leave the house, he would listen into mine and her phone calls over the security system, he’d take her credit card, he’d lock her in the house," Williams said.

"I was the one that helped her file the restraining order that was denied by the judge," Williams said.

Court records show the petition was dismissed on February 9 after Makayla failed to meet the burden of proof.

Kenosha police said Thursday they had a history with Marckus, including an arrest for battery in February, but charges were never filed.

"So he was arrested, and he was released with a summons and complaint. I believe he may have posted bond, and he was released," Kenosha District Attorney Xavier Solis said.

Solis said that incident was not domestic violence-related.

Williams said he now hopes Makayla's story prevents this from happening again.

"If you feel like you’re in a bad relationship and things are going really bad, you need to do everything in your power to get the help and seek the help that you need," Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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