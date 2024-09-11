Body recovered from floor of Lake Michigan near shipwreck, near Pleasant Prairie

A body has been recovered from the floor of Lake Michigan near a shipwreck, near Pleasant Prairie.
Crews have been searching for a missing diver since Tuesday. Officials working the recovery operation say the body was found about 120 feet below the surface.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Coast Guard received notification at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from a vessel on Lake Michigan that a scuba diver had not yet “returned to the surface” and was “in need of assistance.”
The diver was exploring an old shipwreck off the Village of Pleasant Prairie coastline, approximately six miles out in water more than 100 feet deep, according to the sheriff’s department.
