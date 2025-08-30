SOMERS — At Shoreland Lutheran High School, football isn’t just about the plays under the lights, it’s about family. That message took center stage Friday night as the school celebrated Parents Night, honoring the people who make the game possible.

Head Coach Jason Hagedorn said the night is about more than football.

Watch: At Shoreland Lutheran, Football is family — On and off the field

“A big part of our program is we talk about being a family," Hagedorn said. "Parents are a huge part of that because not only is that our football family, but it’s our family at large that comes here and enjoys the night with us.”

For the Sittig family, the night held even more meaning.

Quarterback Mason Sittig not only plays under the Friday night lights, he also plays for his dad.

“It’s pretty cool that he used to play here,” Mason said. “I wear the same number that he used to wear, and having him be able to be my dad and my coach is something special that not a lot of people get.”

Ryan Sittig played for Shoreland Lutheran two decades ago. Now, he’s returned as a defensive back coach and as a proud parent.

“The real special thing about it is the fact that he’s with the same family that I had the opportunity to be a part of as well, and still led by the same mentality that was here 20 years ago when I got to play,” Sittig said.

Mason’s mom, Alicia Sittig, says being on the sidelines is just as special.

“I love watching them play," Alicia said. "The sidelines are a fun place to be, it’s emotional on the sidelines, but it’s nice. All the boys out there are part of the family and that’s awesome.”

From alumni to athletes, the Shoreland Lutheran field carries decades of Pacer pride. On Parents Night, families proved once again that the team extends far beyond the sidelines.

