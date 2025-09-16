Alderperson Holly Kangas resigns from Kenosha Common Council

KENOSHA, Wis. — The City of Kenosha on Monday announced that Alderperson Holly Kangas will resign from the Kenosha Common Council effective Tuesday, September 16, to attend to personal health matters.

Kangas has represented the city’s 4th District since 2018, winning re-election in each subsequent term, most recently in 2024. A lifelong Kenosha resident, Kangas is a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, Class of 1974. Having never lived further south than 30th Street, she developed a deep knowledge of the City of Kenosha — especially the north side — and has long been an active voice for her neighbors and community.

“Being elected and sitting in this chair has been a blessing,” Kangas said. “I've enjoyed it immensely and will miss it terribly. I want to thank the administration (and the prior administration) and the entire City staff who have been kind and helpful to me for almost eight years. I also want to thank this body for all the help and guidance given to me. We have definitely not always agreed, but we have always had the best interests of our beautiful city at heart.”

Mayor David Bogdala expressed his gratitude for Ald. Kangas’s dedication to the city. “On behalf of the City of Kenosha, I want to thank Alderperson Holly Kangas for her years of dedicated service to our community. While we are saddened by her resignation, we fully understand and respect her decision to focus on her health. Lynda and I are keeping Holly and Russ in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and we wish them strength, comfort, and healing,” Mayor Bogdala said.

In accordance with city ordinance, the Common Council will pass a resolution notifying the City Clerk of the vacancy in the 4th District during its Oct. 6 meeting.

The Common Council will then direct the City Clerk to publish public notice of the vacancy in the local newspaper within 30 days of the resolution. Once the notice is published, there will be a 15-day application period.

After the application period closes, the Common Council will elect a new alderperson from among the submitted applicants to complete the remainder of Kangas' term, which runs through April 2026. Applicants must reside in the 4th District and be a qualified elector, meaning they must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and eligible to vote.

