'A smile can do a whole lot’: Kenosha teens collect hundreds of toys so no child wakes up without a gift

KENOSHA — Inside a storage unit filled wall-to-wall with toys, two best friends are proving that kindness can go a long way.

Thirteen-year-old Jaxson Thomas and his best friend Jadyn Eisenbraun have spent weeks collecting hundreds of toys to make sure children in need don’t wake up empty-handed this Christmas.

Jaxson, who lives with autism, started the toy drive after remembering what it felt like growing up during difficult times. His mission is simple: make kids smile.

“A smile can do a whole lot,” Jaxson said. “I just want to make sure kids have a good Christmas.”

With Jadyn by his side, the toy drive has grown each year, and this year’s collection is their biggest yet. The toys, ranging from dolls to basketballs, will be delivered to families in need on Dec. 20.

"He's personally had those years where his mom has struggled, so him just doing it is great," Eisenbraun said. "It's amazing meeting people outside this toy drive and seeing how it helps them through the holidays a lot."

Jaxson’s mom, Autumn Thomas, says giving back is something she’s taught her son from the very beginning.

“He’s got such a big heart,” Thomas said. “He remembers how hard things used to be, and he wants to give back.”

Local businesses and community members have also stepped up to support the effort, calling Jaxson an inspiration during the holiday season.

“It’s important for people like Jaxson to exist,” said Riki Tagliapietra, co-owner of Cut Stone. “He makes sure everybody has a good Christmas.”

Jaxson and Jadyn say they’re not done yet, and they’re still accepting toy donations ahead of delivery day.

To donate new, unwrapped toys, visit Cut Stone Pizza at 5925 Sixth Ave.

