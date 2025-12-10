'A ripple effect': Kenosha leaders say major companies are transforming the county

KENOSHA — Last year, Eli Lilly announced a $3 billion expansion of its manufacturing operations in Pleasant Prairie, the company's largest footprint outside Indiana. Once fully operational, Lilly expects to bring 750 new high-skill jobs to the area.

Local economic leaders say that milestone — combined with the company's national attention — is sending a message far beyond Wisconsin.

Nicole Ryf with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance says companies like Eli Lilly help solidify the county's reputation as a serious hub for advanced manufacturing and investment.

Nicole Ryf

"When you have a company like Lilly come here, they're validating Kenosha County as a place to do business," Ryf said. "Other business leaders see that and say, 'maybe this is a place I should be looking at.'"

Ryf says the momentum is noticeable: major employers move in, they create strong jobs and workers spend those dollars locally — a cycle that's now fueling new small-business growth across the county.

She also notes one challenge: Kenosha needs more housing to keep up with the new jobs.

Kenosha leaders say major companies are transforming the county

Residents feel economic impact of Eli Lilly expansion

At CAJE Dee-Zigns in downtown Kenosha, owner Lee Drane says he's seen the community evolve over the past 25 years, and the boom feels different this time.

"You've got Amazon built here, Haribo — you're between Milwaukee and Chicago, and Kenosha's just got a very nice vibe in general," Drane said.

Tyler and Lee

Tyler Whetstone also said he's noticing the changes, too.

"We definitely see more activity, and we see the downtown get built up," Whetstone said. "We love Kenosha, and we're excited for the future."

Ryf says as more major companies settle in Kenosha County, residents could see benefits including more job opportunities﻿﻿, lower tax burdens, more retail, dining and all-business growth.

"You've got that ecosystem," Ryf said. "It helps keep people's taxes lower and gives their kids job opportunities."

Eli Lilly's investment in Kenosha County is locked in — and leaders say it's one reason the region is becoming one of Wisconsin's fastest-growing corridors.

More growth is expected in advanced manufacturing, more small businesses are opening downtown, and long-time residents say they can feel the momentum.

