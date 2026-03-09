'A memory we won't forget': Westosha Central cheer team wins two state championships

PADDOCK LAKE — Westosha Central High School's cheer team just won two state championships — taking home titles in both Traditional Medium and Game Day Large categories. Add that to 12 state championships, 20 conference championships, and a coach in her 21st year.

WATCH: Westosha Central cheer team wins two state championships

Westosha Central cheer team wins two state championships

Head coach Vernezze says it all starts in the summer and never really stops.

"We've had 20 conference championships and now we're at 12 state championships since I've been here," Vernezze said. "They made the Westosha community really proud."

When that announcement came at state — the team knew exactly what it meant.

Westosha Central Cheer

"They called second place and we were like 'oh my gosh this is so insane — we're gonna win,'" said Kiersten Miller. "Then they called us up and we got to jump around and cheer and everything, it was really exciting."

The road to that moment started back in June with choreography, cheer camp, and months of relentless preparation.

"Every practice we show up and we just drill things over and over again," said Jillian Daniels. "When we won, we were just so happy and so excited. It really did feel like the perfect ending to our season."

For senior Anjoeliz Arizmendi — the moment carried extra weight as her final season came to a close.

"In the end it really paid off. I'm so proud, as a senior, being able to have that cherry on top of the year," Arizmendi said. "It's just a memory that I'm never going to forget and it was so worth it."

For Olivia Habermann — it goes beyond the trophy.

"A lot of people are always telling us, you're going to put Wisconsin on the map,"Habermann said. "Our community is really proud of us and that makes us feel really proud to represent something like that."

The team also placed 8th at Nationals in Game Day and had an athlete named tot he All State team this season.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip