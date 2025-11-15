A line around the block: Pleasant Prairie volunteers help more than 200 families get free groceries

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — More than 200 cars lined up outside Pleasant Prairie Village Hall on Saturday, stretching around the block, as families waited for bags full of free groceries prepared by local volunteers and community partners.

The grocery giveaway was organized by the Journey Disaster Response Team, with support from Pleasant Prairie Police, Kroger, Meijer, Amazon and student volunteers from the community.

Elodie Sullivan and Ava Swain, two young volunteers, says the smiles from families made every minute worth it.

Ava and Elodie

“All the kids in the back wave at you when they look out the window… it took four hours out of our day to make people’s entire week,” Sullivan said,

Cars rolled through nonstop, with volunteers loading bag after bag into trunks. For many families, the giveaway was more than a simple act of kindness—it was a necessity.

Watch here: Why so many showed up to a Saturday food drive in Pleasant Prairie

Cars wrapped around the block for food giveaway in Pleasant Prairie

Marcie Brim with the Journey Disaster Response Team says the need is growing.

“Families are worried about where food’s going to come from to feed their children. There’s no shame in going out to get help," Brim said. "We want to show people the love we have for our communities.”

Sonya, Marcie and Officer Anguiano

Pleasant Prairie Police officers helped hand out groceries too—hoping to connect with residents in a positive way.

Officer Anguiano says partnerships with local retailers made the event possible.

“It helps the community and it helps people see a different side of law enforcement," Officer Anguiano said. "At the same time you’re helping those who are in need in these tough times.”

Organizers say they’re already planning the next event and hope to help even more families.

