9-year-old injured after accessing firearm at home of Kenosha police member

KENOSHA — A 9-year-old was injured Tuesday after accessing a firearm at home of a member of the Kenosha Police Department. The child received minor injuries to their hand.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, who is handling the investigation, the firearm was in a locked gun safe when the child gained access to it.

The sheriff's department noted the gun was not the department member's duty firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

