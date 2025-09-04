KENOSHA — Over the Labor Day weekend, two construction trailers belonging to Habitat for Humanity in Kenosha were broken into, with nearly $10,000 worth of power tools, saws, drills and other equipment stolen.

The trailers were locked and stored at Habitat’s 50th Street site. Leaders say it's crucial for volunteers working to build homes for hardworking families in need.

Rex Hamilton, a Habitat leader, said the initial reaction was one of frustration, but the setback hasn’t stopped the organization’s mission.

Rex Hamilton

"We're trying to revitalize a neighborhood," Hamilton said. "We're trying to provide affordable home ownership for hard-working, low-income families here in Kenosha, and so frustration is the first emotion."

Greg Milligan, a volunteer, helped inventory the stolen tools.

Greg Milligan

"It was pretty depressing to come in and see almost everything cleaned out," Milligan said. "Eventually, we can get the tools replaced, but it's just really depressing to have that happen; you really feel violated."

Watch: $10K in tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity in Kenosha — but mission to build homes won’t stop

Despite the theft, a few volunteers are back at work building homes, and Habitat has launched a Tool Recovery Fund to help replace stolen equipment and keep projects moving. Donations are already coming in.

“The number of donations already shows the strength and generosity of Kenosha,” Hamilton said. “People understand this work matters and want to do something about it.”

Habitat leaders say that each tool is vital to empowering volunteers and supporting families, and they hope the community will continue to rally around the cause. Anyone who sees these branded tools in use outside of a Habitat build site is asked to report them to the Kenosha Police Department.

To support Habitat for Humanity’s Tool Recovery Fund and help get projects back on track, visit this website.

