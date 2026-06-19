Watch Milwaukee's 55th annual Juneteenth Day Parade live at 9 a.m.

Watch live coverage of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day Parade below starting at 9 a.m.:

Juneteenth Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War had ended, as well as the enslavement of black people.

TMJ4 will broadcast the 55th Juneteenth Parade live on Friday, June 19, starting at 9 a.m.

What is Juneteenth? Learn about the history of the holiday with Andrea Williams:

Learn about the history of Juneteenth with Andrea Williams

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