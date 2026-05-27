Volunteers needed for Milwaukee's 55th Annual Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration

MILWAUKEE — You have a chance to be part of one of the largest and longest-running Juneteenth Day celebrations in the country.
Northcott Neighborhood House is looking for 400 volunteers to help with the 55th Annual Juneteenth Day Parade and celebration.
Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of four hours, with opportunities available from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., including:
- Vendor set-up
- Parade support
- Kids zone
- Senior zone
- Walker/visitor guides
- Juneteenth pageant support
This year’s theme is “Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future." For more information on volunteering for the Juneteenth Day Parade and celebration, or to apply, visit JuneteenthMilwaukee.com/volunteer.
You can also visit Northcott Neighborhood House at 2460 N. 6th St., Milwaukee.
TMJ4 is proud to once again broadcast this year's parade. You can watch it live on Friday, June 19, at 9 a.m.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
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