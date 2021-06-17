Two Milwaukee teens chosen as 2021 Miss and Mister Juneteenth

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's 50th annual Juneteenth celebration is just two days away. On Wednesday, organizers honored more than a dozen young men and women for their talents and service to the community.

Two were chosen to be 2021 Miss and Mister Juneteenth: Markayla Varner is a Rufus King graduate and a member of the Army National Guard, and Jonah Dixon graduated from Marquette University High School as a three-sport athlete.

Both volunteer at local food pantries

“I'm grateful for this opportunity to be able to serve as a role model to those in my community,” said Varner.

“I know now I've become a better person with this. I'm only thankful that we have it,” said Dixon.

This is the 29th year for the Miss Juneteenth pageant, and the second year for the guys.

The event has given away nearly $80,000 in scholarships.

You can watch the Juneteenth celebration here on TMJ4 this Saturday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip