Two Milwaukee dance teams take home first place for Juneteenth performance

MILWAUKEE — With their showstopping moves and explosive energy that demands your attention, you can't help but watch when the Phenomenal Dance Company takes center stage.

"We have a lot of different styles that we dance in like majorette, jazz, hip-hop," said dance member Jenylah Taylor.

"If we hear the crowd screaming and cheering, the energy is going to be up. It's just going to be like fire every time," said the team's captain, Isaiah Taylor.

And that energy is exactly what captured the judge's eyes when all 70 dance team members, big and small, performed in Milwaukee's 52nd annual Juneteenth parade.

"It was really fun and I got to experience a lot of people watching me," said Taylor.

After going up against five other dance teams, the Phenomenal Dance Company, along with the Royal Heat Dance Team, came out on top. After tying in first place, both were deemed the winners of this year's Juneteenth dance competition.

"Everybody brought some competition," said Jones.

"This is our second year in a row winning. That's an accomplishment because then you know we're one of the best," said Phenomenal Dance Company assistant coach, Ariana Poindexter.

"I was very happy," said another dance member, Alahni Cross.

Awards aside, it's the strong friendships and dedication these dance members exude that makes this team so phenomenal.

"We are a family," said Jada Benson.

To see the full list of Juneteenth winners, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip