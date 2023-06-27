A list of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade winners and prizes

Watch Now
Below is a list of all of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade winners and prizes:

Dance Competition

  • 1st: Phenomenal Dance Company, $1,000
  • 1st: Royal Heat, $1,000
  • 2nd: Pius, $750
  • 2nd: Issa Stampede, $750
  • 2nd: Lady Swaggettes, $750
  • 3rd: Toxic Crew Elite Force, $500

Float Competition

  • 1st: Issa Stampede, $2,000
  • 2nd: Vertical Essence, $1,500
  • 3rd: Toxic Crew, $1,000

Band Competition

  • 1st: Milwaukee Hittaz, $1,000

