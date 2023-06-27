A list of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade winners and prizes

Below is a list of all of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade winners and prizes:

Dance Competition



1st: Phenomenal Dance Company, $1,000

1st: Royal Heat, $1,000

2nd: Pius, $750

2nd: Issa Stampede, $750

2nd: Lady Swaggettes, $750

3rd: Toxic Crew Elite Force, $500

Float Competition



1st: Issa Stampede, $2,000

2nd: Vertical Essence, $1,500

3rd: Toxic Crew, $1,000

Band Competition



1st: Milwaukee Hittaz, $1,000

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip