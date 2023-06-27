A list of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade winners and prizes

Below is a list of all of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade winners and prizes:
Dance Competition
- 1st: Phenomenal Dance Company, $1,000
- 1st: Royal Heat, $1,000
- 2nd: Pius, $750
- 2nd: Issa Stampede, $750
- 2nd: Lady Swaggettes, $750
- 3rd: Toxic Crew Elite Force, $500
Float Competition
- 1st: Issa Stampede, $2,000
- 2nd: Vertical Essence, $1,500
- 3rd: Toxic Crew, $1,000
Band Competition
- 1st: Milwaukee Hittaz, $1,000
