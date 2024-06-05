The longtime participants of MKE's Juneteenth Parade that hopes to inspire youth

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration has been going strong since 1971. With the celebration comes the parade that showcases some well-known groups and organizations, and a few that you may not be familiar with.

The Black Cowboys and Buffalo Soldiers Association has participated for the past 45 years and The Brew City Corvette Club has been rolling through the parade for the past 30 years.

"We give back to black veterans and disabled veterans, we give gifts for children bookbags, and other things kids need at the start of the school season. We give Christmas presents. We give toy drives." Terry Rahming is the Co-Founder of the Brew City Corvette Club and one thing he failed to mention.

They also put on a great show for spectators at Juneteenth. Something President J.B. Turner takes pride in.

"As a child, I always wanted a Corvette and I want to be an inspiration for other young black youth female and male that they can obtain the same things and you don't have to sell drugs. You don't have to carjack. Just determination and hard work and you can get your dreams," said Turner.

Just like Juneteenth is a part of American history. So is the Corvette.

When asked why the Corvette, Co-Founder Marshall Patterson, Jr. replied, "It keeps its value and plus I like speed, so hey, It's a combination."

Rahming agrees, his Corvette was driven in the Brickyard 400 by actor Morgan Freeman and it was owned by racing legend Roger Penske. "They made 22 of these, I got number 21", boasts Rahming.

Be sure to look out for these fellas as they drive through the Juneteenth parade on June 19th, giving you a glimpse of all that horsepower!

"It's just joy, happiness, seeing all the children out there. We usually throw candy out to the children, all waves, and just a sense of pride and happiness," said Turner.

The Black Cowboy and Buffalo Soldier Association is a national organization. The Milwaukee Chapter was founded 65 years ago and they've been a part of the Juneteenth parade for the past 45 years.

Issac Steele is the Founder and President of the Black Cowboys & Buffalo Soldier Association. "My grandfather was a Buffalo Soldier, great grandfather, and my father was a Buffalo Soldier," said Steele. Originally from Greenwood, Mississippi, his mission is to empower inner-city youth through mentorship, education, and hands-on experiences at Mequon Stables.

"If you notice the sign 'round front of this building, it says that you can't raise your babies in jail. We need more fathers and need more mothers to step in," he said.

Buffalo Soldiers fought in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and the Plains War. Black men were among the first cowboys in the U-S ... according to the Library of Congress.

That history has been passed down to 15-year-old Anthony White who's been around horses since he could walk.

"I am a black horseman, said White. The Buffalo Soldiers meant so much to Mr. Steele, so he always enforced into us kids that being a Buffalo Soldier was a responsibility. It's a brotherhood, it shows you how to respect others."

Walter Norsworth, Sr. spent 29 years in the U.S. Army and is a First Sgt. with the Buffalo Soldiers.

"We see all these young people out here that need guidance. They need leadership and we as Buffalo Soldiers, that's one of the things we try to do is to mentor those young people in the right direction, said Norsworth.

It's that kind of leadership and guidance that has put Anthony on the path to teaching the next generation.

"So, if I can teach you a lesson at Juneteenth, that's very important to me to let you know or to show you something different that you're not being able to be taught in school," said White.

