New book amplifies voices of Black Marquette University alumni

One woman set out to make sure the voices of Black Marquette University alumni are amplified for all to hear.

Valerie Wilson Reed is a proud alum of Marquette University, but she realized after attending many alumni events that few African-American alumni were in attendance.

She knew of their struggles and successes at the university and beyond. She had an idea a few years ago and shared it with the then-national alumni president - a book.

"This was a way for me to let everyone know that we exist and to highlight what their successes are, because I knew they had been so very successful," said Reed.

The title: "Black Marquette in their own words: Overcoming obstacles and achieving success."

"We have Black students here, they need to know we came, we conquered, we became successful. Representation matters and this is a perfect time for this book," said Reed.

A collection of life stories from alum like Greg Eagle.

"My first job was at CBS studios in Hollywood as a page, so if I didn't have that Marquette degree, I would not [have gotten] my foot in the door," recalls Eagle.

After leaving Milwaukee, Eagle headed for L.A., where he went from page to scriptwriter to actor.

Known as the voice of some of the most popular video game characters in the gaming world, he, like Reed, hopes this book will inspire current and future students.

"I think it's very important to know that you know it can be done, and you can do what you want to do, you just have to believe in yourself, and you have to be passionate about what it is they want to do," said Eagle.

Reed has gathered more than two dozen stories of college memories to amplify the voices of these successful Marquette graduates.

She wants to stress this book is for all who have come through these gates and those still to come.

