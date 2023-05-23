Milwaukee's Juneteenth organizers promote celebration as an event for everyone

Organizers marked the countdown to Milwaukee's 52nd Juneteenth celebration now less than a month away.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest Juneteenth events in the country.

Northcott Neighborhood House takes the lead in making it a success.

This year's theme is "I am Juneteenth," signifying a message of unity. It is a message that Tony Kearney, president of Juneteenth and executive director at Northcott Neighborhood House has pushed repeatedly, that this is a holiday for all.

"If you say you have a non-African-American friend, bring them. Let them see the best of your culture. We're all Americans. We live in the city of festivals," Kearney said.

"It's important that our children understand that and adults have to display that early so children understand we're not just saying words that we actually mean it."

This summer expect new areas dedicated to seniors and veterans at Juneteenth. Favorites like the parade will be back.

Juneteenth is just one of the many ways Northcott Neighborhood House serves the community.

Ralph Dorsey is among the many who are grateful for their food pantry.

"It means a lot to me. It's a good service, good organization in the neighborhood. They help a lot of people," Dorsey said.

Reflecting on this year's Juneteenth theme, Kearney explained that their service to others is a way of being free.

"When I look in the mirror I see an African-American, who is the descendant of slaves. I’ve been here. I’ve served my country. I serve my community every day. I have the opportunity to do that because of the struggles of others. It’s important for me every day to exercise that freedom and to help others," Kearney said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip