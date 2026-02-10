Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsJuneteenth

Actions

Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth parade names Grand Marshal; Registration now open

Registration is open for parade participants, vendors, and scholarship pageant applicants for Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth celebration
This year, Reuben Harpole will kick off the Juneteenth parade as the Grand Marshal. He was honored Tuesday by the Milwaukee Common Council for his work as a local historian, helping to preserve history at America's Black Holocaust Museum.
Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth parade names Grand Marshal, registration now open
msc reuben.jpg
Posted

MILWAUKEE — We are four months away from Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration. For the seventh straight year, TMJ4 is proud to broadcast the parade on Friday, June 19.

This year, Reuben Harpole will kick off the parade as the Grand Marshal. He was honored Tuesday by the Milwaukee Common Council for his work as a local historian, helping to preserve history at America's Black Holocaust Museum.

Watch: Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth parade names Grand Marshal; Registration now open

Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth parade names Grand Marshal, registration now open

He is also credited with developing more than 25 community centers and programs at MPS.

You can register right now to be part of this year's parade. While registering, you can also apply to be a vendor and take part in the annual scholarship pageant.

To register, click here.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Here's the map for this year's Juneteenth parade and celebration Learn more about the history of Juneteenth Donate to Northcott House