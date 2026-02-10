Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth parade names Grand Marshal; Registration now open

MILWAUKEE — We are four months away from Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration. For the seventh straight year, TMJ4 is proud to broadcast the parade on Friday, June 19.

This year, Reuben Harpole will kick off the parade as the Grand Marshal. He was honored Tuesday by the Milwaukee Common Council for his work as a local historian, helping to preserve history at America's Black Holocaust Museum.

He is also credited with developing more than 25 community centers and programs at MPS.

You can register right now to be part of this year's parade. While registering, you can also apply to be a vendor and take part in the annual scholarship pageant.

To register, click here.

