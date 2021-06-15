Milwaukee artist invites community to participate in creation of Juneteenth Day mural

MILWAUKEE — Vedale Hill is no stranger to making his mark on Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration. Hill, a local artist with a studio in Bronzeville, said he's been going to the parade for as long as he can remember.

More recently, he's been a part of creating the Juneteenth Day mural. Last year it was a Black Lives Matter mural painted across the intersection of King Drive and Locust. This year, the mural will honor Milwaukee's 50th Juneteenth Day.

"It does mean the world to me. I was born and raised in this area, this city," Hill said.

He said he plans to paint the Juneteenth Day flag in the middle of the intersection of King Dr. and Locust. But, he won't be doing it alone.

TMJ4

"Right along that, the public are able to stencil the unity fist to recognize their contribution to this mural," Hill said.

He and other artists will be out painting all day Saturday. You can stop by any time to leave your mark on the 50th anniversary celebration.

"The idea is that you're creating legacy when you participate," Hill said. "So you'll get to see the work that's happening, plus the work that happens to make a better community."

TMJ4

Hill also works with kids in the community at his studio, and he said some of their artwork will be on display on Saturday as well.

"I was looking for ways to give back to my community. And just give back, but participate with and be a community with my people. And we're able to do that," Hill said.

Ultimately he said creating the Juneteenth Day mural is about bringing people together.

