MILWAUKEE — Hidden in the basement of the Zeidler Municipal Building in downtown Milwaukee, RCW Cafe is serving up a special celebration of Juneteenth this week with a menu of soul food classics.

READ ALSO: Milwaukee historian explains the deeper meaning of Juneteenth as city prepares for major celebration

Owner Rhonda Carter-Watson, the first Black person to own the cafe, is marking the holiday by offering three days of soul food specials, including smothered pork chops, baby back ribs, and baked chicken.

"Juneteenth is like they say, freedom. We've finally overcome a long stepping stone; it does mean a lot for me, for my family, for families to come," Carter-Watson said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Carter-Watson has fond memories of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations and wants to continue spreading that culture through food.

The special menu has attracted customers eager to participate in the cultural celebration, including Jeff Zaborowski.

"We can learn a lot from other cultures, and it just enriches your lives the more variety you have," Zaborowski said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4



Zaborowski appreciates how the cafe's celebration adds to Milwaukee's cultural landscape.

"Milwaukee is full of festivals and celebrations, and this is just another unique way of showing our diversity," Zaborowski said.

For Carter-Watson, seeing people come to her business to celebrate Juneteenth is particularly meaningful.

Watch: Milwaukee cafe owner celebrates Juneteenth with soul food specials at downtown municipal building location

RCW Cafe in Milwaukee's Zeidler Municipal Building is celebrating Juneteenth with three days of soul food specials

"We're celebrating, we're acknowledging this day that we've been waiting so long for it to come. They're appreciating it that we're taking the time to set aside and do something special for this day!" Carter-Watson said.

RCW Cafe will continue offering Juneteenth specials through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip