Watch Now
NewsJuneteenth

Actions

Meet the 2024 Juneteenth Pageant winners!

Posted at 4:35 PM, Jun 13, 2024

MILWAUKEE — We're just days away from Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth celebration.

The winners of the "2024 Mister and Miss Juneteenth" Pageant, Zoe Chambers and Matthew Goss joined TMJ4 to discuss what winning means to them; watch the full interview above.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Here's the map for this year's Juneteenth parade and celebration Learn more about the history of Juneteenth Donate to Northcott House