Juneteenth performers strut their stuff at Jubilee Parade

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 17:27:53-04

MILWAUKEE — It's doesn't matter how old you, it doesn't matter which neighborhood you grew up in, and it certainly doesn't matter if it's your first parade or your 52nd. Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade is one big stage for the city to show off its talent.

Dance groups of all ages performed for the crowds. Drum circles and drum lines provided the background music for the day. Alumni members of historically Black sororities and fraternities showed off their skills and pride.

But it wasn't just about the official performers in the parade, plenty of people on the sidewalks were also dancing and making their own music.

