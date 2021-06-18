Juneteenth: Getting to know your musical headliner Rodney Poe

MILWAUKEE — The countdown to Juneteenth is on!

Saturday morning, people will be getting ready for the Juneteenth Day Parade in Milwaukee.

We spoke to a Milwaukee artist who will be a musical headliner.

Rodney Poe will be singing on the main stage at 3:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Rodney Poe

Growing up in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood, he looked up to his mother and aunt’s gospel group.

He has a huge following as a solo artist and as part of the Grammy-nominated group Blackstreet.

Courtesy: Rodney Poe

“I do consider myself someone who represents Milwaukee all over the world. Wherever I go, I’m screaming this little city," said Poe.

Singing his solo music in his hometown as a headliner will be extra special on Juneteenth.

“I have a record called G.H.E.T.T.O. It’s an acronym now for ‘Going Hard Every Time To Overcome.’ The greatest of jewels come from the ghetto, so lets change what ‘ghetto’ means and what it looks like," said Poe

Juneteenth is celebrated every 19th of June to commemorate the date in 1865 when the final enslaved people learned they were free.

Poe says of the day: “My blood line and my ancestors that really suffered and gave their lives practically for this country. Having the ability to be free on this day, I think is one of the greatest moments of Black history.”

So be sure to look out for this talented artist, who calls Milwaukee home.

TMJ4 News will be at Juneteenth all day and will bring you the Juneteenth Day Parade live. That is happening from 8:10 a.m. to 10 a.m.

