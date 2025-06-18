Juneteenth Flag to be raised over Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city officials will come together Wednesday to raise the Juneteenth flag over the City Hall complex ahead of Thursday's celebration.
Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest and longest-running Juneteenth Day celebrations in the nation. The Juneteenth flag has been raised at the City Hall complex annually since 2020.
The flag raising ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway St.
The Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
This year, Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee is partnering with Summerfest to offer Juneteenth programming during the first day of Summerfest. An opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ginuwine and Gary Clark, Jr.
