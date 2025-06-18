Juneteenth Flag to be raised over Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city officials will come together Wednesday to raise the Juneteenth flag over the City Hall complex ahead of Thursday's celebration.

READ ALSO: 33rd annual Juneteenth MKE Freedom Ball celebrates young Black scholars

Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest and longest-running Juneteenth Day celebrations in the nation. The Juneteenth flag has been raised at the City Hall complex annually since 2020.

The flag raising ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway St.

The Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

This year, Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee is partnering with Summerfest to offer Juneteenth programming during the first day of Summerfest. An opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ginuwine and Gary Clark, Jr.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip