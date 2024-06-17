Juneteenth Festival Info: Road Closures, route and vendors

Kimberly Kimistry is living her dream, designing and creating beautiful one-of-a-kind prom dresses.

TMJ4 Kimberly Kimistry makes designer formal dresses. She'll be a vendor at Juneteenth.

"This is a year to really step into myself, to really prove to myself and my family that this is something I really want to do and show my community."

A former science teacher, Kimberly decided to turn her love for sewing into her full-time career, starting her own business called The Kimistry Lab. This year business has been busy, with fifty prom dress orders.

"I had to give up teaching for it and it’s definitely a sore spot for me, but it’s been worth it all along," said Kimberly.

Kimberly will be one of the more than 460 vendors at the Juneteenth Festival this year, selling her Kimistry by Kimberly perfume. She was a vendor last year, and said it was a huge success — she completely sold out! Kimberly said she was overwhelmed and thankful for the community support.

"It’s really about community and that’s what makes Juneteenth so special. It gives us the opportunity to really put ourselves out there, really showcase our work, and say 'here I am.' Our plight as Black people has come so far for us to finally have that platform to really show up as ourselves," said

You can find Kimberly and the other vendors located along M.L.K. Drive from Center Street to Concordia Street.

"So right in front of the kids' zone. The health department starts off at Center Street with their mobile unit," said Vanessa Johnson, co-chair of the vendors for the Juneteenth parade.

Johnson said vendors will be traveling from as far away as California, all to be a part of this year's festival.

Starting at 8 a.m., the streets from 19th and Atkinson to M.L.K Drive and Center Street will close to traffic. The parade then starts at 9, kicking off at 14th and Atkinson. Anticipate portions of Locust Street, Burleigh, and Keefe Avenue to be closed.

"All the side streets of M.L.K. will be closed. There will be no ongoing traffic to go through there," said Johnson.

Johnson suggests, with heavy pedestrian traffic, to arrive early, especially if you are looking to get the best viewpoint. If you're driving to the parade, it might be hard to find side street parking with road closures.

"Because you won’t be able to park on MLK," said Johnson. "Just bring your shoes."

With the festival just days away, Kimberly is working overtime to make sure her vendor setup is just right. She hopes at this year's event, she can be a role model to others, showing that when you chase your dreams, anything is possible.

"No matter what, if you put your heart, your all into it, and you encourage others along the way, God will give you the tips and tools you need to make it happen, and that’s really what happened for me," said Kimberly.

To follow Kimistry by Kimberly on Instgram, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error