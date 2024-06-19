Crowds reunite for Milwaukee's 53rd Juneteenth Celebration

MILWAUKEE — Despite the searing summer heat, crowds packed Milwaukee's 53rd Juneteenth parade and celebration.

The event once again united people from all backgrounds.

"It don't matter we're all family. We're all here together and to have a good time," Isis Chaney said.

TMJ4 News Isis Chaney.

Chaney came down with her sons and a friend.

"I love the food and seeing everyone come together, dancing, laughing, singing, having a good time, talking about the history that we have with our people," Chaney explained.

This year's theme is "Our history. Our Culture. Our village."

Dozens of performers, vendors, and organizations filled Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Drive.

"I've been down here since I was young," Michael Adams shared. "It's a reunion for me."

TMJ4 News Michael Adams.

Fisher is 15 years old and helped serve up cool drinks and hot food with a local restaurant, T and T Cafe.

It was her second year joining the festivities, and she plans to keep coming back.

"Everybody knows everybody and it's just fun," Monajha Fisher said.

TMJ4 News Monajha Fisher.

Northcott Neighborhood House first brought the celebration to Milwaukee in 1971.

