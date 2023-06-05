'Best BBQ' serving up some of the best ribs in town at Juneteenth celebration

At the corner of 20th and Center, you'll find Edward Woulard, the owner of Best BBQ. He barbecues for people with three smokers on a lawn.

"We're looking for tenderness," Edward explains. "It's almost there, it's 70 percent done." "When you pick up the ribs and it's flexing, and it's giving you that bend, that's when you know it's there."

Mr Woulard says he's got the best ribs in town.

"It's all about the fire and the heat when you're cooking ribs," Edward says. "Especially like chicken and other stuff, you've got to light the grill a certain way. Grilling ribs and chicken are very time consuming."

Edward has been grilling it his way for a long time. His community means a lot to him.

"It's special, because this is our neighborhood." Edward beans. "We've been around here over 20 years, we know everybody here." "Most of the people that pass by here know it's a friendly environment."

Best BBQ will be one of the vendor's at this year's Juneteenth Celebration in Milwaukee. You can watch the Juneteenth parade live wherever you watch TMJ4 on Monday, June 19th beginning at 9 a.m.

