Artist from Africa to attend Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration for the first time

MILWAUKEE — Less than two weeks until Juneteenth! The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with the news all slaves were free. This was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Milwaukee will hold its 52nd Juneteenth festival on that day.

A vendor from Africa plans to be there for the very first time.

Kojo Owes plans to nab your attention that day. He is hard at work now, making intricate jewelry he learned how to make on the streets of Ghana, to care for his siblings after his parents died.

His family back in Africa makes basket weaves, special African prints which are on items like fans, fanny packs, and clothing called ‘Dashiki.’

Kojo loves to share the history behind the art and jewelry he sells from his country.

He plans to share the profits he makes with his family back home.

If you want to check out his booth at the Juneteenth festival, it is called M&M African Art. You can click here to follow them on Instagram.

